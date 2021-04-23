GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School seniors Chase Boushard and Kayla Huskamp were chosen as the Illinois Principals Association Outstanding Student and Citizen Award recipients, as announced Thursday by GCHS Principal Daren DePew.

"Chase and Kayla represent the best of the best, not only achieving high honors academically but also as citizens in their school and community," said DePew. "Each of them have displayed a work ethic and dedication that is a shining example to their classmates. On behalf of the Illinois Principal's Association, Granite City High School is proud to honor these students."

CHASE BOUSHARD

Boushard is a two-sport student-athlete - soccer, tennis - at GCHS and headed to Webster University in the Fall to play men's soccer and major in pre-med.

Honors: Rotary Student of the Month; Elks Student of the Month; Secondary Honors Program; Personal Choice Award; Homecoming Court, Tennis MVP, Soccer Three-year Soccer team captain.

Parents Names: John and Tara Boushard

KAYLA HUSKAMP

Huskamp is a softball student-athlete and headed to either Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or and Saint Louis University. She is planning to major in biochemistry or chemical engineering.

Honors: Secondary Honors, Honor Roll, Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society

Parents Names: Chris and Patty Huskamp

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

