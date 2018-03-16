Bourne welcomes pages from Carlinville and Pana
March 16, 2018 6:41 PM
CARLINVILLE - Camden Kessler (L-center) from Pana and Alyssa Carriker (center) from Carlinville were pages in the Illinois House for State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond). They are seen here as Representative Bourne introduces them to her colleagues before the start of session.
