Bourne welcomes pages from Carlinville and Pana CARLINVILLE - Camden Kessler (L-center) from Pana and Alyssa Carriker (center) from Carlinville were pages in the Illinois House for State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond). They are seen here as Representative Bourne introduces them to her colleagues before the start of session.