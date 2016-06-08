LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) stands in opposition to a bill making its way through the Illinois General Assembly. The legislation, HB1016, is an attempt by anti-gun groups to erode the 2nd Amendment by placing numerous regulations and high costs on gun retailers.

This bill prohibits new gun store licensing within 500 feet of a school or day care facility, effectively eliminating all possibility of opening a gun store in Chicago; prohibits people from purchasing or selling more than 8 firearms per year, total; and creates a video record of every sale that is made available to State and Federal authorities for inspection.

Article continues after sponsor message

- Add at least $100 to $200 to the retail cost of your favorite firearm

- Double the price you pay for ammunition and firearm accessories

- Register your guns with the state police

- Prohibit you from purchasing or selling more than 8 firearms per year – total

- Make it financially infeasible for your favorite gun shop to stay in businessAdditionally, the Illinois State Rifle Association estimates that this legislation will add - Add at least $100 to $200 to the retail cost of your favorite firearm

- Double the price you pay for ammunition and firearm accessories

- Register your guns with the state police

- Prohibit you from purchasing or selling more than 8 firearms per year – total

- Make it financially infeasible for your favorite gun shop to stay in business - Add at least $100 to $200 to the retail cost of your favorite firearm

- Double the price you pay for ammunition and firearm accessories

- Register your guns with the state police

- Prohibit you from purchasing or selling more than 8 firearms per year – total

- Make it financially infeasible for your favorite gun shop to stay in businessat least $100 to $200 to the retail cost of firearm and double the price paid for ammunition and firearm accessories.

“I have had a number of people reach out in opposition to this bill,” said Bourne. “This is an infringement of our right to keep and bear arms that is guaranteed us by both, the US Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Illinois.”

The 6th amendment to this bill failed in the Illinois House but the sponsor has now added another amendment and the deadline for the bill has been extended to June 30, 2016.

More like this: