ALTON - In honor of Respect Life Month, which acknowledges the need to care for the dignity and sanctity of all human life at every stage, today State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) endorsed Republican House Candidate Amy Elik (R-111th) citing her strong pro-life values. Rep. Bourne’s endorsement video can be seen here.

Last year, Rep. Bourne led the fight against the Reproductive Health Act in the Illinois House, the most expansive pro-abortion bill in the United States and this year is supporting pro-life candidates like Amy Elik.

“I was proud to stand up against the Chicago liberals who vowed to make Illinois the most extreme abortion state,” said Bourne. “As a woman of faith, I know Amy Elik will never shy away from being a staunch pro-life advocate in the Illinois House of Representatives, which is why I’m proud to formally endorse her today.”

Elik has campaigned on defending the Riverbend’s pro-life values in Springfield and intends to defend the rights of the unborn against threats from Chicago liberals, unlike her opponent Monica Bristow, who has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from Speaker Madigan’s favorite radical pro-abortion legislators.

“It’s a shame that my opponent continues to take campaign money from some of Illinois’ most pro-abortion advocates knowing they worked so hard to make Illinois a magnet state for abortion services,” said Elik. “My actions in the legislature will reflect my strong pro-life beliefs that I am proud to have campaigned on. The Riverbend deserves true conservative and ethical leadership in Springfield and I will help lead that fight.”

Elik urged Bristow to return the funds she received from radical pro-abortion activists and has asked voters to take a close look at the campaign money Bristow continues to receive from those politicians.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, on September 1, 2020, Bristow reported receiving $231,200 from four Illinois Democratic legislators outside of the Metro East region, including two from the Chicago suburbs. Those legislators voted to pass House Bill 40 in 2017, which forces taxpayers to fund abortions at a price tag of up to $21 million, and three of the four voted for Senate Bill 25 in 2019, which makes late-term abortions a fundamental right.

