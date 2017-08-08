Litchfield... The Edgar Fellows Program, launched by former Governor Jim Edgar in 2012, selected 40 emerging leaders from across Illinois for this year’s program. State Representative Avery Bourne of Raymond was one of those chosen to attend. The five day program will be held in mid-August in Champaign, Illinois and will include an intense executive training program lead by Edgar and the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), “What a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, engage in policy discussions, and learn more about the complex issues that drive that policy. I look forward to learning from leaders like Governor Edgar to better serve the people of the 95th District,” said Rep. Bourne.

The Edgar Fellows Program is an initiative designed to inspire respectful and collaborative leadership to address the state’s major challenges. The men and women selected this year were chosen from a field of more than 140 nominees and reflect the state’s rich political, racial, ethnic and geographic diversity.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s Edgar Fellows include elected and appointed officials from all levels of government, leaders of non-profit organizations, and individuals who are making their mark in the business world. During the week, these individuals will engage with policy experts, experienced practitioners and, most importantly, each other in discussions of issues such as economic development, healthcare, education, and intergovernmental cooperation.

“We bring the Edgar Fellows together each year expecting they will discover they have much more in common with each other than they have differences,” said former Gov. Jim Edgar. “Each year, we see strangers get to know each other. People who have different viewpoints become friends. They learn about and develop new respect for each other, and they form bonds that we know will serve them and our state well as they advance their leadership careers.”

More like this: