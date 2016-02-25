LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) was recently appointed to the Education Funding Task Force which held their first meeting in Springfield. The newly formed task force is a bipartisan effort to help craft a legislative plan to equitably fund education throughout Illinois.

Bourne is proud to be a strong voice for downstate Illinois on this taskforce and is working closely with local educators and superintendents in this effort. “As an advocate for education funding reform, I am honored to be on this task force,” said Bourne. “As a state, we need to make sure every student, regardless of where they’re born, has the same educational opportunities.”

The Education Trust, a nonpartisan advocacy group, found Illinois’ school funding system to be the nation’s most unfair. Our current funding formula hasn’t been updated in twenty years, even though many of the dynamics in the state have changed. Governor Rauner and Senate President Cullerton have both endorsed the idea of changing the state school funding formula.

The Education Funding Task Force in the House will continue to meet throughout the spring.

