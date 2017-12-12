LITCHFIELD - "Individuals impacted by addiction to opioids and other substances now have a helpline for immediate assistance thanks to the launch of a statewide call center,” said State Representative Avery Bourne of Raymond. She praised the Rauner Administration for working to tackle this crisis and was proud to join her colleagues in the General Assembly in voting for policies to combat the opioid epidemic in Illinois.

“If you or someone you know needs help, please pick up the phone and call 1-833-2FINDHELP,” said Bourne. “My hope is that this helpline will connect those suffering from addiction and their families to the information and resources that they need,” said Representative Bourne.

The helpline will provide a confidential outlet for individuals experiencing opioid use disorders, their families and anyone affected by the disease 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Helpline specialists are trained in evidence-based approaches to help connect callers with treatment and recovery-support services.

“This helpline will provide a quick way for Illinoisans struggling with dangerous addictions to access resources, treatment options, and support,” Gov. Rauner said. “We are focused on helping them get on the road to recovery to combat further drug overdose tragedies.”

In launching this helpline, Governor Rauner is fulfilling his promise to tackle the opioid crisis and combat the growing number of overdose deaths related to heroin, other opioids, and synthetics like fentanyl. Administration officials have been meeting throughout the year to establish an agenda to combat the epidemic. Rauner unveiled the Opioid Action Plan and signed Executive Order 17-05, creating the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force this year. The task force was charged with building strategies that would help reduce projected opioid overdose-related deaths by one-third within the next three years.

IDPH data shows opioid overdoses killed 1,946 people in Illinois in 2016 — more than one and a half times the number of homicides and nearly twice the number of fatal motor vehicle accidents. In addition, data from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) estimates that approximately 248,000 Illinois residents need, but do not receive, treatment for illicit drug use.

