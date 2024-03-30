EDWARDSVILLE - Both of the Edwardsville boys tennis teams advanced to the semifinals of their respective brackets, while other area teams advanced to the semifinals of their brackets on the first day of the Edwardsville Spring Invitational tournament on Friday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The tournament features five levels of competition among 30 teams from the St. Louis and Chicago areas, along with teams from both central and southern Illinois.

In the Champions I bracket, Belleville East won over Arlington Heights Hersey 8-1, while Aurora Metea Valley took a 6-3 decision over Lindbergh, Edwardsville Black shut out Normal Community 9-0, and John Burroughs of St. Louis won over Downers Grove South, but no score was available.

Over in the Champions II bracket, Dunlap won over Alton 9-0, Highland got past Chicago Walter Payton 8-1, Quincy defeated Algonquin Jacobs 8-1, and O'Fallon got past Springfield High, but no score was available.

In the Challengers I division, Triad won over Centralia 6-3, while Normal University defeated Herrin 7-2, Francis Howell North got past Chatham Glenwood 6-3, and Metamora nipped Mascoutah 5-4.

Results of the Challenger II section saw Belleville West win over Peoria Richwoods 5-4, Cary-Grove won over Marion 6-3, Edwardsville Orange won over Robinson 6-3, and Waterloo defeated Principia 8-1.

In the Futures bracket, the Triad JV won over Francis Howell Central 5-4, Flora won over O'Fallon II 9-0, Jersey won over Carbondale 7-2, and Belleville East II defeated Granite City, with no score available.

The semifinals of the tournament in both championship and consolation sides of all five brackets will start Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., with the finals, third place, fifth place, and seventh place meets in all five divisions are set for Saturday afternoon. The Edwardsville Tennis Center will be the main venue, and the courts at Liberty Middle School, Granite City High, Edwardsville Township Park, SIU-Edwardsville, Belleville West, both Waterloo Middle and High Schools, Mascoutah, Triad, Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Alton, O'Fallon High, and O'Fallon City Park will also be used for tournament play.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

