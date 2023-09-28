ILLINOIS – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement after voting last evening, Sept. 27, to cut security assistance to Ukraine in the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Appropriations bill:



Article continues after sponsor message

"At a time when we're fighting to restore fiscal sanity here at home, we can't continue sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine with little accountability for how the money's spent. The needs of the American people must come first. For that reason, I voted to cut security assistance to Ukraine in the Defense Appropriations bill.



“I believe in fiercely defending America's national security interests at home and abroad. We must stand firm against our adversaries' aggression; but we must do so smartly, demanding transparency for every penny of taxpayer money. If, as the world’s leading superpower, we have to make future investments to protect our national security overseas, there must be accountability and a clear plan for how that money will be spent.”

More like this: