WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted with a majority of his colleagues in favor of the Born Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act (H.R. 4712). The bill, which Rep. Bost cosponsored, ensures medical care and legal protection for babies who survive an abortion, while protecting their mothers from prosecution.

“As a father and grandfather, I value the preciousness of human life,” said Rep. Bost. “It is my sincere belief that America is only as strong as our willingness to protect the weakest and most vulnerable among us. We should all be able to agree if child is born, human dignity requires that we protect his or her life. This commonsense bill ensures that a baby who survives an abortion procedure receives the same treatment that would be given to any other child born prematurely at the same state of development.”

The Born Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act:

Ensures that any child born alive during an abortion procedure receives the same degree of professional care to save the life of the child that any other child born alive at the same gestational age would receive

Mandates that abortion survivors are immediately admitted to a hospital

Bars women who receive abortions from being prosecuted, and allows them to file civil action

Establishes criminal penalties for those who harm babies born alive, let them die, or attempt to harvest body parts

