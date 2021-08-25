WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Bernie Sanders’ bloated budget proposal. The bill passed with party-line Democrat support, paving the way for President Biden to get a House vote on his costly $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“The Pelosi-Sanders budget is a dream-come-true for the Washington liberals and a trojan horse for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree,” said Bost. “It will increase taxes on hardworking Americans and business owners, killing jobs when we are trying to bounce back from COVID shutdowns and will increase our already skyrocketing inflation. This is the clearest example yet that the Democrat majority in Congress couldn’t care less about the needs of working families and job creators.”

Provisions in the Democrats’ budget proposal:

Proposes $68 trillion in total spending, the highest sustained spending level in American history

Adds $17 trillion in new debt with $1.6 trillion in average yearly deficits

Provides amnesty to illegal immigrants

Raises taxes and costs on American families earning under $400,000

Drops military funding to lowest levels as a percentage of the economy in over 80 years

A zero percent increase in funding for Homeland Security

