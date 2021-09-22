WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against the House Democrats’ legislation to raise the nation’s debt limit through December 2022 to help pay for their $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“House Republicans are fighting for solutions to fund essential government services and provide disaster relief to Americans in need. However, Speaker Pelosi isn’t interested in solutions. She’s shaking down Congress for a debt limit increase to fund President Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion liberal wish list, even if it risks a government shutdown. As working families struggle with price increases on groceries, gasoline, and housing, there’s no chance that I’m handing the Washington Democrats a blank check to make the problem worse.”

