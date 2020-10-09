CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday evening:

"I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately.

"My staff and I have consulted with Congress' Office of the Attending Physician for additional guidance and any staff I've been in close contact with will quarantine until receiving their own test results. We are also beginning the process of reaching out to any constituents I've met with in recent days.

"I am postponing my public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home. We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery."

