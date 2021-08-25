WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Democrats’ legislation to federalize state election laws, establish the Attorney General as an “elections czar,” and give the Biden Administration the authority to veto states’ voter ID laws.

“Earlier this year, the Washington Democrats failed to get their federal election takeover signed into law, so they are trying once again,” said Bost. “The Supreme Court has ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides each state the right to regulate their own elections, not the federal government. This is a fundamental principle of federalism. We can all agree on the importance of ensuring the integrity of our elections, but what House Democrats want is to nationalize our state and local elections and give unelected Washington bureaucrats power over state election laws.”

