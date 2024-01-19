WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost today signed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court case that will determine whether former president Donald Trump should remain on the ballot in Colorado. The brief, which was signed by 135 House Republicans, contends the Colorado Supreme Court superseded Congress’ role in removing a president from office.

“President Biden talks a big game about defending democracy, but the reality is that the radical liberals are undermining the American people’s right to choose their president,” said Bost. “The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Donald Trump from the ballot sets a dangerous precedent that could be broadly used by a party in power to weaken the opposition. I am hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse this decision.”

The full amicus brief in the case of Trump v. Anderson is attached.

