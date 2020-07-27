WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12). John Shimkus (IL-15), and Rodney Davis (IL-13) today announced that Madison County Transit (MCT) has been awarded a $12.5 million grant by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). This funding, awarded through the CARES Act, will be used for operating expenses to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Madison County has been one of the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 in Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “This funding will help Madison County Transit respond to the ongoing pandemic and keep both public transit employees and customers safe.”

“Essential workers rely on bus services in Madison County to get them to their jobs,” said Shimkus. “This funding from the Department of Transportation will help ensure their commutes and travels remain as safe and reliable as possible during these challenging times.”

“We supported the bipartisan CARES Act because it provided much-needed funding to ensure vital local services like transit continue safely and uninterrupted,” said Davis. “This grant will allow Madison County Transit to do just that. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to advocate for transit funding for the Metro East and Illinois at-large.”

Click here for more information about the FTA’s CARES Act funding.

