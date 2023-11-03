WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives approved funding today for interior programs and public health and safety, including several local projects championed by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12). Bost secured $3 million for three projects strengthening water treatment and sanitation at facilities in Dietrich, Centralia, and Teutopolis.

"Being a governing conservative means fighting for our Southern Illinois values while delivering real results for the people you represent,” said Bost. “That’s why I’m proud the House approved funding I requested to improve sewer and water treatment projects in Dietrich, Centralia, and Teutopolis. These are important steps forward for the many thousands of rural Southern Illinoisans who rely on these facilities for public health and sanitation.”

The Southern Illinois projects funded by the Fiscal Year 2024 Interior and Environment Appropriations bill include:

$1 million for Dietrich, IL, for a sanitary sewer relining project,

$1 million for Centralia, IL, for a water treatment plant replacement project, and

$1 million for Teutopolis, IL, for a water main replacement project.

