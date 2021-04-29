WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday evening:

“It’s clear that President Biden’s agenda is being controlled by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and AOC. And they were undoubtedly pleased to hear about the president’s plans for $1.8 trillion in new spending paid for with a tax hike on hardworking Americans. It’s time for the administration to stop currying favor with the far left of the Democrat party and start working with Republicans to defeat COVID-19, grow jobs, and strengthen America’s aging infrastructure. The president promised to govern as a bipartisan bridgebuilder; but he’s proven yet again that his pledge was a bridge to nowhere.”

Article continues after sponsor message