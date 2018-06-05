WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, released the following statement after U.S. Steel announced it would restart its A Furnace at its Granite City Works facility creating 300 new steel. These are in addition to the 500 jobs announced earlier this year when B Furnace was restarted.

“It’s fantastic news that U.S. Steel will be adding 300 good-paying steel jobs in Granite City in addition to the 500 jobs announced in March,” said Bost. “These are 300 jobs that allow 300 families to put food on the dinner table, pay the bills, and put some money away for retirement. I’ve been working for years to turn the tide against unfairly imported steel that hurts our local economy and I’m pleased to see policies put in place by the Trump Administration have resulted in such positive developments.”

The authority under which the president has imposed steel tariffs is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. A Section 232 investigation determines whether imports are harmful to national security and whether measures should be taken to protect domestic industries critical to national security.

