MURPHYSBORO – Congressman Mike Bost’s campaign released its first television advertisement of the 2024 election cycle this week. The ad, titled “People,” will air district-wide on broadcast and satellite television, as well as on streaming services.

The commercial reads as follows:

“Mike Bost fights for Southern Illinois.

Mike fought to open international markets…and to protect us from China’s unfair trade policies.

Mike fought and won to get more invested in rural broadband.

Mike fought to get better mental health services for Veterans. And more job opportunities when we came home.

When it comes to our guns, no one’s a stronger supporter than Mike Bost.

Mike will finish the wall and keep the cartels out of America.

Mike Bost.

Conservative fighter.

Mike Bost gets results.

BOST: I’m Mike Bost and I approve this message.”

