"Under Kevin McCarthy’s speakership, the House has passed legislation to secure the southern border, unleash America’s energy potential, ensure parents have a say in what their children are learning in the classroom, provide for our veterans, and overturn the Biden administration’s crippling COVID mandates. Each of these conservative victories were accomplished despite the narrowest majority in history. But now, that agenda is at risk at a time we can least afford it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if conservatives truly want to defend our values, then we must stop fighting each other and start taking it to the liberals who voted in lockstep against Kevin McCarthy today."

Statement from Rep. Robin Kelly on the Removal of Speaker McCarthy

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement on the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy:

“I remain dedicated to fulfilling my Constitutional responsibility to govern responsibly for the people of the Illinois Second Congressional District, and our entire nation. This is a solemn day, House Republicans have been driven by disruption, dysfunction, and extremism.

“Alongside my Democratic colleagues, I remain committed to prioritizing the interests of the people over politics, seeking common ground, and effectively serving my constituents. The responsibility to resolve their internal conflicts and extremism now falls upon House Republicans.

“I will continue to work hard and deliver for the people of Illinois. My priority is always my constituents.”

