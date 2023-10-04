Bost, Kelly Issue Statements About House Speaker Vote
Bost Statement On House Speaker Vote
Statement from Rep. Robin Kelly on the Removal of Speaker McCarthy Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement on the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “I remain dedicated to fulfilling my Constitutional responsibility to govern responsibly for the people of the Illinois Second Congressional District, and our entire nation. This is a solemn day, House Republicans have been driven by disruption, dysfunction, and extremism. “Alongside my Democratic colleagues, I remain committed to prioritizing the interests of the people over politics, seeking common ground, and effectively serving my constituents. The responsibility to resolve their internal conflicts and extremism now falls upon House Republicans. “I will continue to work hard and deliver for the people of Illinois. My priority is always my constituents.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement regarding the vote to vacate the speakership:
