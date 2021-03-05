WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and U.S. Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) today introduced the Veterans’ Camera Reporting (VCR) Act. This legislation would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on the use and maintenance of all cameras used for patient safety and law enforcement purposes in VA medical facilities.

“There have been too many instances where missing or malfunctioning cameras contributed to harmful or even deadly incidents in VA hospitals,” said Bost. “This bill would allow us to get a handle on how cameras are used to protect veterans, staff, and visitors and how to make sure they are properly placed and maintained. It goes without saying that VA should be a safe and welcoming place for veterans. This bill will help assure that it is.”

To learn more about H.R. 1510, the Veterans’ Camera Reporting (VCR) Act, click here.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bill is also cosponsored by Rep. David Trone (D-MD), Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), and Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV).

The Senate companion version of the Veterans’ Camera Reporting (VCR) Act was also introduced by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

###

More like this: