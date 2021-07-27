WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced the bipartisan Transition for Success Act. This legislation expands access for all National Guard and Reserve servicemembers to the SkillBridge Program, a Department of Defense program that offers training for high demand careers for those serving in the military as they transition to civilian life.

“The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program provides vitally important job training to servicemembers as they begin the transition to civilian life,” said Bost. “However, under current law, only those on active duty are eligible, which means many National Guard and Reserve members are unable to participate. Expanding the SkillBridge Program will help ensure that these military men and women can receive the support they need to gain a new skillset and successfully transition to civilian life.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Transition for Success Act is backed by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), and the Reserve Officers Association (ROA), as well as several major employers that partner with the SkillBridge program, including Microsoft, Amazon, and the National Association of Homebuilders.

More like this: