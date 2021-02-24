WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), the Ranking Member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee today introduced the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act. This bill would ensure that no veteran loses their Second Amendment right to bear arms simply because VA appoints someone to help them manage their VA benefits. Bost also introduced the Modernizing Veterans’ Healthcare Eligibility Act to establish a bipartisan commission look into ways to update the veteran eligibility for care system to ensure veterans receive the care they have earned.

“Veterans served in defense of our Constitution and the rights it guarantees to every American. They should never have those rights taken away by government bureaucrats without due process,” said Ranking Member Bost. “That is why I introduced the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act today. This bill would make certain that no veteran who has a fiduciary appointed to help with their VA benefits automatically loses their Second Amendment right to own a firearm. We know this practice prevents veterans from seeking the care and benefits they’ve earned. We must end it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act, click here.

To learn more about the Modernizing Veterans' Healthcare Eligibility Act, click here.

More like this: