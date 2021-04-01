WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) today introduced the Veterans’ Cyber Risk Awareness Act, which would increase cyber safety among veterans. The bill would direct VA to conduct a communications and outreach campaign to educate veterans about cyber risks. It would also require VA to study veteran vulnerability to cyber risks, the availability of resources for combatting cyber risks among veterans, and the effectiveness of VA’s communications and outreach campaign.

“Veterans are as vulnerable as anyone to cyber risks like identity theft and disinformation campaigns,” said Bost. “Our bill will make sure veterans have the information and resources they need to protect themselves. It will also provide an objective look at the potential dangers they face online. It is a commonsense first step to keep veterans and their families safe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: