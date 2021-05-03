WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) recently joined his colleagues in the bipartisan leadership of House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees to introduce the VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021. This bill would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on how the tens of billions of dollars in emergency funding given to the department to respond to COVID-19 has been spent.



“No matter how worthy the cause, taxpayers deserve to know how their hard-earned money is spent,” said Bost. “Congress has given VA tens of billions of dollars to respond to COVID-19 on top of the hundreds of billions of dollars that make up VA’s regular budget. We have gotten very little information in return about how that money will be spent. This bill will fix that. It is supported by my friends and colleagues from both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol as well as by VA. Hopefully we can get it to the President’s desk quickly.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bost was joined in introducing the VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021 by Representative Mark Takano (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

More like this: