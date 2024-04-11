WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced the Securing Our Lands And Resources Act, or the SOLAR Act. This legislation would establish guidelines for solar panel projects on prime and unique farmland funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. This will ensure that rural communities have a say in the approval process for solar panel projects, while still giving farmers the flexibility to utilize renewable energy on their operations. The SOLAR Act will also require that funding recipients have soil remediation plans in place and the funding secured to remove the solar panels upon project completion.

“We are losing precious and productive farmland that is being used up, acre after acre,” said Bost. "That has a big impact on America's agricultural supply chain, our food security, and our local economies. The worst part is, many local communities aren't allowed to have a say in what land is designated for solar projects. My legislation puts the power back into the hands of our local communities by allowing them to determine what's best for the area, not bureaucrats in Springfield."

This legislation comes after Illinois became one of the first Midwest states to strip zoning authority from local governments in determining if solar panel projects were right for their communities in January 2023.

