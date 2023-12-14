WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, today introduced legislation to block the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from using its resources to provide healthcare or engage in claims processing for illegal migrants. The “No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act” comes after reports indicated the Department of Homeland Security is leveraging the VA’s established claims processing system, through its Financial Services Center, to pay for illegal migrants in ICE detention.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Joe Biden’s failed border policies have created a humanitarian and national security crisis. Now it appears he’s taking resources away from our veterans to facilitate healthcare for illegal migrants," said Chairman Bost. "As a Marine, I believe any dollar taken away from a veteran is a promise broken to those who served. I’ve demanded answers from the Biden administration and been stonewalled every step of the way. Until I get the response our veterans deserve, I’ll use every available tool of my chairmanship to end this practice and put our veterans first.”

The VA’s Financial Services Center supports the VA’s Community Care mission to ensure veterans have access to healthcare without being forced to travel long distances or suffer lengthy wait times for care by allowing veterans to choose whether to seek care at a VA facility or within their own community. Bost's legislation would ensure the VA is fully focused on meeting the needs of our veterans.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

More like this: