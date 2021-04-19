WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today recognized the remarkable life of Thompsonville’s Leonard Crofford, a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old on Thursday, April 15th. Bost entered a tribute to Mr. Crofford into the permanent record of the House and provided an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor.

“One thing I’ve learned in life is that you don’t throw the word ‘hero’ around lightly,” said Bost. “Well Leonard Crofford from Thompsonville, Illinois, fits the bill. From his honorable service in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army during World War II to his century of commitment to community and those he loves, Mr. Crofford has made a mark that won’t soon be forgotten. I was pleased to do my small part in honoring this true American hero by having his story forever etched into the Congressional Record for future generations to know about this life well lived.”

