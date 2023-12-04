MURPYSBORO, Ill. - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his 2024 re-election campaign has been endorsed by U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the former White House physician to President Trump.

“I’m PROUD to endorse Mike Bost for Congress! Mike is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a conservative WARRIOR,” said Jackson in a post on X/Twitter. “He has NEVER turned away from a fight. Now more than ever, Congress needs strong conservatives like Mike. He has my TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

“Ronny Jackson is a true patriot who has served his country in the Trump White House, in Congress, and in the U.S. Navy,” said Bost. “Ronny and I have become great friends because we’re fighting for the same things: President Trump’s America First agenda and draining the D.C. Swamp. I am honored to have his endorsement and value his friendship.”

Jackson's endorsement adds to the growing list of conservatives supporting Bost's re-election, which includes over 100 local GOP officials, U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and National Right to Life. To view all of Bost’s endorsements click here.

