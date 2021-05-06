WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight & Reform penned a letter to the Archivist of the United States, David Ferriero, regarding the delays veterans and their families are encountering while requesting their records from the National Personnel Records Center (NRPC).

“Veterans need answers,” said Bost. “The NPRC serves a vital function. Congress has provided the resources the NPRC needs to safely resume normal operations. It is unacceptable that we continue to receive mixed messages about when veterans will have timely access to their records. I hope Archivist Ferriero will fix this as soon as possible,”

The NRPC stores the personnel, health, and medical records of military personnel—active, discharged, and deceased from all branches. As of March 2021, there was a backlog of almost half a million records requests. These records are often necessary for proceeding with a military burial, obtaining VA benefits, and more.

