WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (IL-12) and Randy Feenstra (IA-04) today introduced legislation increasing accountability for states to reduce costly spending errors in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. The bill is expected to save taxpayers up to $1 billion per month, in part by requiring states to recover overpayments and pay back what they owe.

“We owe it to the American people to be responsible stewards of their taxpayer dollars; and part of that is ensuring that funding for nutrition assistance is only going to families who truly need help," said Bost. "We must hold the bureaucrats accountable for reducing spending errors that have contributed to a less effective and efficient SNAP program. I’m proud to help lead this legislation because it’s a step forward in restoring good governance."

The Snap Back Inaccurate SNAP Payments Act would implement a zero-tolerance policy for lost taxpayer dollars. Inaccuracies in SNAP payments predominantly come in the form of payments to recipients not eligible for benefits.

