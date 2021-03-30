WASHINGTON– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would improve highway safety by addressing a critical shortage in available parking for semis and large commercial trucks. The lack of safe parking interferes with operators’ ability to take necessary rest periods to avoid driver fatigue, which compromises highway user safety. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would establish a set-aside source of funding from existing U.S. Department of Transportation funding to create more parking spots.

“I grew up in a family trucking business and spent years driving over the road,” said Bost. “Since then, we’ve seen the need for more trucks and drivers increase significantly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when trucking helped to keep our economy going. However, the number of truck parking spaces hasn’t kept pace. That means that drivers are forced to park in unsafe locations, which puts both them and other motorists at risk. Creating sufficient parking options for long-haul truckers will not only help keep truckers safe during their rest breaks but will also mean safer roads for everyone.”

In 2012, Congress passed Jason’s Law in honor of Jason Rivenburg, a truck driver who lost his life in a violent crime because he couldn’t find safe parking. Jason’s Law established federal studies, stakeholder meetings, and roundtables to examine truck parking issues. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would build on the results of these studies.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is co-sponsored by Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN), John Garamendi (D-CA), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Pete Stauber (R-MN), and Susan Wild (D-PA). In addition, it is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), the American Trucking Associations, the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, American Highway Users Alliance, and the Institute for Safer Trucking.

