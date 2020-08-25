WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today cosponsored H.R. 7632, the Defund Cities that Defund the Police Act. The legislation prevents cities that disband or defund local law enforcement from receiving certain Economic Development Assistance Program funding and Community Development Block Grants.

“‘Defund the police’ might be a trendy hashtag for some social media users nowadays, but the intent behind it is dangerous,” said Bost. “I believe that any case of alleged police brutality or racial injustice should be investigated to the full measure of the law, but it’s downright stupid to think that getting rid of police will make our communities safer. Cutting law enforcement leads to more lawlessness, not less. I hope this legislation will make cities think twice before they defund their police departments.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: