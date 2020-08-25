WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today cosponsored H.R. 7632, the Defund Cities that Defund the Police Act. The legislation prevents cities that disband or defund local law enforcement from receiving certain Economic Development Assistance Program funding and Community Development Block Grants.

“‘Defund the police’ might be a trendy hashtag for some social media users nowadays, but the intent behind it is dangerous,” said Bost. “I believe that any case of alleged police brutality or racial injustice should be investigated to the full measure of the law, but it’s downright stupid to think that getting rid of police will make our communities safer. Cutting law enforcement leads to more lawlessness, not less. I hope this legislation will make cities think twice before they defund their police departments.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 11, 2023 - Illinois Supreme Court Rules Assault Weapons Ban Is 'Constitutional'

3 days ago - Rep. Elik Files Bill To Protect Private Information Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

2 days ago - ISP Reviews More Than 3,000 Enhanced Background Checks For Those Under 21 As Far As Safer Communities Act

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

 