O’FALLON– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today applauded Boeing’s announcement that they will build the Navy’s newest carrier-based aircraft at a new 291,000 square-foot facility at MidAmerica Airport in St. Clair County.

“The Metro East region plays an essential role in our defense manufacturing industry with Southern Illinoisans producing components for the CH-47 Chinook, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and now the MQ-25 Stingray,” said Bost. “The men and women working in the defense industry bolster our national security by ensuring that our armed forces have the aircraft they need to accomplish their missions. Not only that, this new Boeing facility at MidAmerica Airport will also create new jobs, expand our aviation manufacturing base, and help solidify Illinois’ innovative and technological leadership for years to come.”

The new 291,000 square-foot facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, scheduled to begin construction later this year, initially will employ approximately 150 mechanics, engineers, and support staff who will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft. Employment at the facility could reach up to 300 with additional orders.

The new MQ-25 facility will be in addition to existing manufacturing operations at Boeing St. Clair, which produces components for the CH-47 Chinook, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and other defense products.

