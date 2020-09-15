WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today applauded the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to deny “gap year” petitions for small refinery exemptions (SREs) and uphold the intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). This decision will ensure that 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels are blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

“Biofuels are a key component to ensuring America’s energy independence,” said Bost. “I applaud the Trump Administration for taking action to support America’s farmers by preventing irreparable harm to the ethanol industry and the Renewable Fuel Standard. Farmers in Southern Illinois have experienced increased uncertainty in the last two years, but the denial of these petitions is a crucial step in ensuring that biofuels remain a part of America’s fuel supply.”

“The National Corn to Ethanol Research Center wants to thank Congressman Bost for his tireless effort in righting a wrong that has been done to agriculture over the course of nearly a decade,” said John Caupert, Executive Director of the National Corn to Ethanol Research Center. “This decision by EPA fulfills a promise that was made by President Trump early on in his term. Congressman Bost has been a tenacious advocate on behalf of agriculture and ethanol, and because of his efforts, EPA followed through on the promise of President Trump. EPA's denying of petitions for small refinery exemptions will not only benefit America as it will drive job creation and consumer choice in fuels, but will also benefit the National Corn to Ethanol Research Center, as it will spur investment into research and new technology deployment. It’s also good news for agriculture, as it will drive an increase in corn demand by billions of bushels. Finally, it’s good for ethanol, as it will drive both consumer utilization of ethanol and industry production of ethanol. The NCERC thanks Congressman Bost, President Trump and EPA Administrator Wheeler.”

“Illinois Farm Bureau appreciates the decision today by U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and deny the appeals of oil refiners seeking exemptions dating back several years,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr. “Our association fought hard to establish the RFS and strongly opposes the oil industry’s never-ending quest to chip away at its foundation. EPA’s ruling is consistent with a recent federal court of appeals decision, and we hope the agency will continue to resist any future efforts to undermine the law.”

In July, Rep. Bost joined his House Biofuels Caucus colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump urging the rejection of 54 “gap year” petitions for SREs.

