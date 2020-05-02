Bost Announces Southern Illinois Housing Grants
CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $4 million in grants to 15 Southern Illinois housing authorities. These funds, awarded through the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds, will provide housing authorities financial resources for management, maintenance, and resident services in order to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks in public housing.
“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” said Bost. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. These grants will help local housing authorities keep residents safe and make preparations to prevent or respond to potential outbreaks.”
Housing Authorities Receiving Grants:
The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis: $1,319,656
Granite City Housing Authority: $121,665
Alexander County Housing Authority: $214,788
Madison County Housing Authority: $82,416
St. Clair County Housing Authority: $541,851
Housing Authority of Pulaski County: $64,507
Perry County Housing Authority: $125,444
Housing Authority of the County of Williamson: $299,961
Randolph County Housing Authority: $81,613
Housing Authority of the County of Jackson: $325,617
Housing Authority – City of Alton: $145,239
Housing Authority of Jefferson County: $128,814
Housing Authority of the County of Franklin: $285,446
Housing Authority of the County of Union: $95,732
Housing Authority of the City of Marion: $175,614
