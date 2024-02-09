EFFINGHAM - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that he has nominated 18 local young men and women for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies. Nominations were made following the recommendations of an independent panel that reviewed applications and conducted formal interviews. Final determination on admission is made by the individual academies.

"Southern Illinois is fortunate to have some of the brightest and most patriotic students in the country," said Bost. "With Scott Air Force Base in our backyard, it's easy to see why service to our nation is an important value within Illinois's 12th District. These students are an exceptional part of our community and set a fine example for others both inside and outside the classroom. As our next generation of leaders, these nominees have incredibly bright futures ahead."

ACADEMY NOMINATIONS

Gregory Adams - Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Elijah Bishop - Attends Herrin High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Tyrus Carter - Attends Red Bud High School and was nominated to West Point.

Thomas Gray - Nominated to the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the Naval Academy.

Eli Hanson - Attends Hamilton County Senior School and was nominated to West Point.

Conner Hicks - Attends O'Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point.

Madeline Kibler - Attends St. Anthony High School and was nominated to West Point.

Vincent Manges - Attends O'Fallon Township High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the Naval Academy.

Amelia Martin - Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Megan Morrison - Attends Sehome High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Noah Motsinger - Attends Marion High School and was nominated to West Point and the Naval Academy.

James Pillers - Attends Sparta High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the Naval Academy.

Daniel Ponce - Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the Naval Academy.

Braiden Respondek - Attends Gallatin County High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Ethan Schimpf - Attends Waterloo High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Klayton Simmons - Attends Mt. Vernon Township High School and was nominated to West Point and the Naval Academy.

Levi Smith - Attends Freeburg Community High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Summer Wilson - Attends Waterloo High School and was nominated to West Point.

Members of Congress nominate candidates to the U.S. Service Academies each year and the number of vacancies for each congressional district is determined by law. Candidates can be considered for openings at the U.S. Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs, Co.), U.S. Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.), U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (Kings Point, N.Y.) and the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md.).

To be considered for appointment for the Class of 2029 all applicants must be: a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of the 12th District; at least 17 but not more than 23 years of age on July 1, 2025; single; and have no dependents. It is recommended that applicants contact the academy or academies of their choice to request a pre-candidate questionnaire, which is the first step in the Admission Office’s evaluation.

For more information or to obtain an application packet for next year’s nominations, visit Rep. Bost’s website

