WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced today that Perry County will receive a $818,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program to construct a storage facility for a fleet of dump trucks, a wash bay, and salt equipment.

“In rural communities, grants like these go a long way,” said Bost. “This investment in Perry County will help maintain equipment that is especially important to for local residents and commuters during these winter months.

