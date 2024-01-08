MURPHYSBORO - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his 2024 re-election campaign has been endorsed by former senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Representative Max Miller (R-Ohio).

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mike Bost is a proven leader with the experience and commitment to move the America First agenda forward. He is working hard to keep our country safe, defend our constitutional rights, and ensure our veterans receive the best care possible,” said Miller. “I am happy to endorse my friend, Mike Bost, for Congress.”

“After serving in the Marine Corps Reserve, Max Miller spent four years fighting to Make America Great Again as Director of Presidential Advance and as a senior advisor to President Trump,” said Bost. “I am very grateful to have Max’s support and friendship; and I am excited to continue working with him in Congress to advance the America First Agenda.”

Miller’s endorsement adds to the growing list of conservatives endorsing Bost’s re-election. Bost’s campaign has been endorsed by over 100 GOP local officials, National Right to Life, Speaker Mike Johnson, and leading House conservatives Jim Jordan, Ronny Jackson, and Byron Donalds. To view all of Bost’s endorsements click here.

More like this: