WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced his committee assignments for the 117th Congress. Bost will serve as the lead Republican on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and as a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“I am honored to announce that I will continue to serve on both the Veterans’ Affairs and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees for the 117th Congress,” said Bost. “As the lead Republican on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, it is my mission to ensure that veterans in Southern Illinois and around the nation receive the care and benefits they have earned. In addition to my work for our veterans, I will continue to be a strong advocate for Southern Illinois’ infrastructure needs. Our region is a major transportation hub for our nation, which is why it is vitally important that we rebuild our highways, roads, locks, and dams. I believe that my position on these committees will ensure that the interests of Southern Illinoisans are well-represented in Congress.”

Committee and Subcommittee Assignments

House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Lead Republican

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit

House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials

House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment

