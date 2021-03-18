Bost Announces $17.8 Million For Southern Illinois Health Center Grants
WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded grants totaling over $17.8 million to four Southern Illinois health centers through their Health Center Cluster funding program. These discretionary funds will be used for general health center operations.
“Small town health centers play a critical role in keeping our rural Southern Illinois communities safe and healthy,” said Bost. “The work they’ve done on the COVID-19 front lines over the past year has been vital to our local communities. These grants will allow these Southern Illinois health centers to continue their work to provide quality care for their patients.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Health Centers Receiving Funding
Rural Health Inc. in Anna: $1,317,122
SIHF Healthcare in Sauget: $7,829,334
Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville: $4,966,702
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher: $3,768,366
More like this: