WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded grants totaling over $17.8 million to four Southern Illinois health centers through their Health Center Cluster funding program. These discretionary funds will be used for general health center operations.

“Small town health centers play a critical role in keeping our rural Southern Illinois communities safe and healthy,” said Bost. “The work they’ve done on the COVID-19 front lines over the past year has been vital to our local communities. These grants will allow these Southern Illinois health centers to continue their work to provide quality care for their patients.”

Health Centers Receiving Funding

Rural Health Inc. in Anna: $1,317,122

SIHF Healthcare in Sauget: $7,829,334

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville: $4,966,702

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher: $3,768,366

