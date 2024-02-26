Listen to the story

ELSAH - The Jersey Community High School boys track and field team and Jerseyville Middle wrestling squad had big weekends.

The Jersey boys track team participated in the Triad Knight Invitational on Friday.

Casey Borkowski was a shining star and won the 200-meter dash and was third in the 60-meter dash. Borkowski appears poised for a tremendous season both indoors and outdoors.

The Panthers' Sean Steinacher was sixth in the shot put.

Other top finishes were:

Adam Kribs, seventh in the 60-meter hurdles and the freshman/sophomore 3200 relay team of Jack Deist, Logan Wade, Kris Turnbaugh and Matt Bishop was fourth.

Jerseyville Middle Wrestlers Second In Regional

The Jerseyville Middle wrestlers posted a strong performance as a team in the IESA Jerseyville Regional with a second-place finish.

Sectional qualifiers for Jerseyville were:

Mason Neunaber, Wylder Young, Max Williams, Andrew Ray, Bo Allison, Carter Scott, Wade Ball, Grayson Mangara, Bodey Waltz, Bennett Leslie, Hunter Schrodt, Aiden Johns, Liam Spencer, Matthew Kramer, Josh Hodge, Skylee Howell

