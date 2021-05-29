SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state are joining the national “Border to Border” campaign by increasing seat belt patrols and enforcement zones through Memorial Day.

“Illinois has seen a decrease in traffic fatalities this year, but we need to continue diligently enforcing traffic laws proven to save lives,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “We all have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the people in our vehicles. As always, seat belts are your best line of defense in a crash.”

Organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Border to Border harnesses the power of 10,000 agencies across the nation – between states, cities and jurisdictions ¬– to increase seat belt use in order to save lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our troopers patrol day and night in order to protect and educate all motorists in the State of Illinois. As the weather continues to warm up, our troopers see an increase in motor vehicle accidents that include serious or fatal injuries, all of which could have been avoided,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As an agency, our goal is to educate the motoring public and ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Keep these tips in mind when traveling:

• Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt positions you in the vehicle safely, works with air bags to protect you and slows the body down in a crash to minimize injury.

• Slow down. Speed drastically increases the risk of injury or death in a crash.

• Sober up. Alcohol and drugs inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle. Do not use them and get behind the wheel.

• Phone down. Using a phone for talking, texting or social media is not only dangerous, it is illegal in Illinois.

The Memorial Day enforcement campaign is part of the Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign supported through federal funds administered by IDOT.

More like this: