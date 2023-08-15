LITCHFIELD - Registration is open for art and craft vendor booth space at the final 2023 Litchfield Pickers Market on October 8.

This market will feature juried vintage, antique and refurbished items, and also the wares of talented artisans and crafters, creating a unique shopping experience in one convenient and fun location.

The City of Litchfield hosts the Litchfield Pickers Market on the second Sunday of each month, May through October, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

During the market, the streets are filled with around 100 vendors specializing in items from prior to 1985.

During the October 8 market, a section will be allocated to contemporary art and craft items. All items must be handcrafted by participants, and no buy/sell or retail mass marketed merchandise is allowed.

Registration information can be found at visitlitchfield.com, and is also available at 120 East Ryder Street in Litchfield. Call the Litchfield Tourism Office at 217-324-8147 with any questions.

