Not tech savvy? Don’t worry. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has upcoming offerings focused on affordable training in a wide variety of computer-related topics.

“In today’s world, computers are everywhere,” CCL Coordinator Dawn Zedolek said. “Our

classes provide a casual atmosphere for community members to learn skills to keep them safe

online and reduce anxiety about using technology.”

Offerings designed to boost computer skills cover a variety of topics including iPad basics,

intermediate Microsoft Word and Excel, creating Google documents, and beginning and

advanced Photoshop skills.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a

complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

Computer Skills offerings specifics:

• Beginning Photoshop Skills – Participants will become acquainted with Photoshop while learning how to work with layers, selecting objects, using levels and adjusting hue, saturation and exposure settings. Instructor Deej Gausling will lead learners through an editing adventure with a hands-on lecture from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $39.

• Google Create – There is more to Google than just Internet searching and email. Google offers a free, online place to create documents. Instructor Joe Kleine will teach participants how to create, share and print Google documents. This offering will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. This offering costs $30.

Article continues after sponsor message

• Computer Skills for the Office – This offering will help learners improve computer skills and obtain new skills. Programs covered will include Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Instructor Pam Bywater will cover topics such as creating letters, labels, spreadsheets and slideshows. The course fee includes a reference manual for each application. This offer will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, and Thursdays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, in N4 121 on L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus. The offering costs $135.

• Intermediate Microsoft Word – Instructor Susan Broadway will teach participants how to work with documents more efficiently using templates and graphics, control text flow with section and column breaks, format text with style, automate mailings with mail merge, and create labels, envelopes and brochures all using Microsoft Word. The course fee includes a reference manual. This offering will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, and Thursdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 in Trimpe 160 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. This offering costs $89.

• Google Save & Share – Google can be used to store information like a USB drive. Google Drive can allow users to share and store photos, music, videos and other files. Instructor Joe Kleine will walk participants through uploading, saving and sharing a variety of file types in Google Drive. This offering will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $30.

• iPad Basics – This class is tailored for those who are thinking of purchasing or already have purchased an iPad. Instructor Joe Kleine will cover basic setup, syncing, purchasing and organizing apps, and a variety of iPad uses. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $35.

• Advanced Photoshop Skills – After learning Photoshop, participants can study advanced selection techniques, clone stamp and healing tools, filters, masking and layer effects and styles. Instructor Deej Gausling will also introduce learners to editing RAW files. The offering takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $39.

• Intermediate Microsoft Excel – After learning Excel basics, participants can become more proficient by learning the functions of Excel charting, managing large worksheets, adding graphics, saving time with templates and managing multiple sheets. The course fee includes a reference manual. Instructor Susan Broadway will lead this course from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, and Thursdays, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, in Trimpe 160 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $89.

• Intermediate iPad – After learning iPad basics, iPad users are ready to learn more about integrating the iPad into daily life. Instructor Joe Kleine will teach participants how the iPad can enhance hobbies, business projects, learning and personal life. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Trimpe 260 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The offering costs $35.

More like this: