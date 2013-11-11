‘Books Are Fun’ Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Nov. 21-22
November 11, 2013 2:37 PM
Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books Are Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
