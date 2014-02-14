Minimum # of students 3, Max # of students 10

Book binding and making is a fascinating area of art and is a fun and creative way to personalize your own sketchbook, journals, guest books and scrapbooks. In this 4 week class we will learn to make 4 types of books.We will learn to stitch the pages, cover our books and how to glue everything together.

Cost per 4 week session is $100.oo plus a Material Fee of $45.00 or we can send you a list of the supplies to gather.

Evening Classes, Thursdays, meeting January 23, 30, Feb 6 and 13

6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. or

Day Classes, Thursdays, meeting February 20, 27, March 6 and 13

10:00 am -1:00pm



By Design

136 Front St

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-1400

www.lillianbydesign.com

