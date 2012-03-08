Book Sale in AMH Connector Lobby March 13-14 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a book sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on March 13-14. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip