JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for: Illinois American Water customers within and near the city limits of Jerseyville.

Illinois American Water customers outside the city limits of Jerseyville who are served water directly by the company.

Illinois American Water customers in Nutwood. Note: The boil water order continues in the Village of Fieldon. The boil water order was issued Saturday afternoon after a minor flooding issue at the Jerseyville water treatment plant which was quickly resolved.