JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for:

  • Illinois American Water customers within and near the city limits of Jerseyville.
  • Illinois American Water customers outside the city limits of Jerseyville who are served water directly by the company.
  • Illinois American Water customers in Nutwood.

Note: The boil water order continues in the Village of Fieldon.

The boil water order was issued Saturday afternoon after a minor flooding issue at the Jerseyville water treatment plant which was quickly resolved.

